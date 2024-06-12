Missing Sutherlin man found safe, reunited with family

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – A 68-year-old Sutherlin man is safe Wednesday after a multi-day search by law enforcement.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Simmons was located at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the area of Plat K Road following a citizen tip that reported seeing him there.

NBC5 News first reported Lynn as missing after he was last seen leaving his home on the 300 block of Justa Lane around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Simmons is legally blind and has multiple mental health diagnoses.

When officers found Lynn, he was wet and thirsty, but uninjured. He told them that he had become lost.

He was taken back home and reunited with his family following an evaluation by EMS personnel.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.