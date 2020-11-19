Missing Talent woman found dead

TALENT, Ore. – A missing woman from Talent was found dead.
Police say 68-year-old Esperanza Reyes-Garcia walked out of her home at Shady Brooks Mobile Home Park in Talent on the night of November 11. She was reported missing shortly thereafter.
According to the Talent Police Department, Reyes-Garcia was diabetic and needed medication.
Jackson County Search and Rescue, Medford police, and Ashland police helped look for Reyes-Garcia. However, on November 18, Talent police said Reyes-Garcia was found dead.
Officers provided no further information about the case, except to say it was still under investigation.