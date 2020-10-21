Missing teen believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. – Mya Miranda, age 16, is a foster child who went missing from Boardman, Ore. has been missing since Oct. 17, 2020. She is believed to be in danger. The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help in the effort to find her and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her. She is suspected to be traveling to Milton-Freewater, Ore, Walla Walla, Wash. or California.
The teen’s name is Mya Miranda and she is described as 5’1 and 140 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and long blonde hair with dark roots. Miranda is approximately 25-weeks pregnant. She has a tattoo on her left hand.
Anyone who suspects they have information about Mya Miranda’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.
A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.
