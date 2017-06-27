Missing teen found safe in Medford

Jackson County, Ore. – A missing teen that was considered “at-risk” by police has returned home.
According to the Medford Police Department, 16-year-old Triniti Teeple was reported missing along with a family member’s vehicle on the morning of June 23.
The next day, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the empty vehicle on Anderson Butte Road.
Medford Police said an extensive search of the area was conducted with negative results.
On June 26, MPD said Teeple was found at a relative’s house in Medford. He is in good health as the investigation continues.
Police said there are no indications of foul play.