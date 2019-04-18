Missing teen may be traveling with murder suspects, L.A. police say

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – Police in southern California are trying to track down a missing teen believed to be traveling with two people wanted in connection with a murder.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Alora Benitez was last seen in Torrance on the morning of April 17. She reportedly left the area with Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado. Both Cerratos and Mercado are wanted for murder and are considered armed and dangerous.
The suspects were traveling with Alora in a 2013 BMW four-door sedan with a Nevada plate reading “MARIMAR.” However, the plate may have been removed and replaced with a different one.
Police describe Cerratos as a 39-year-old Hispanic man, 6’1” tall, 210 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.
Mercado is 40 years old, 5’3” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.