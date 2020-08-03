Missing WA teen found after nine days

KING COUNTY, Wash. — After going missing for nine days, a Washington was found in the wilderness by rescue crews.
Friends and family had set up camp nearby determined to find 18-year-old Gia Fuda. On the final day of the search, rescue crews found some belongings, and then eventually found Gia.
A blood hound tracked her scent a mile and a half down the highway. Authorities say there doesn’t appear to be any foul play in her disappearance.
They say she ran out of gas on the highway and they believe she got turned around when she started looking for fuel on foot.
