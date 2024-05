SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Weed resident that was missing has been found dead.

As NBC5 News reported earlier this month, 33-year-old Kaonai Saechao was last seen April 28 leaving Taste Tea Fusion Bowl in Weed.

According a Facebook post from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Saechao was found dead on May 4 in the Montague area.

The investigation into what caused his death is still open, pending toxicology results.

