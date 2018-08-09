Missing woman, daughters found safe

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters were found Thursday afternoon approximately two miles from their home.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:00 a.m. on August 7, 28-year-old Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters, ages 6 and 7, reportedly walked away from their family home in the 2500 block of Holcomb Springs Road.
When the three didn’t return before dark, a family member became concerned and reported them missing at about 9:00 p.m.
Just after 1:00 p.m. on August 9, a person in the 8400 block of Ramsay Road said he found Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters hiding on his property in a brushy area near Sams Creek.
The three were reportedly thirsty and hungry, but otherwise save, JCSO said.
No further information was released by police.