Missing woman, daughters found safe

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters were found Thursday afternoon approximately two miles from their home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:00 a.m. on August 7, 28-year-old Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters, ages 6 and 7, reportedly walked away from their family home in the 2500 block of Holcomb Springs Road.

When the three didn’t return before dark, a family member became concerned and reported them missing at about 9:00 p.m.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on August 9, a person in the 8400 block of Ramsay Road said he found Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters hiding on his property in a brushy area near Sams Creek.

The three were reportedly thirsty and hungry, but otherwise save, JCSO said.

No further information was released by police.

