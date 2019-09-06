Missing woman found alive in Douglas County

DRAIN, Ore. – A missing woman was found alive Friday.
On the night of September 3, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of a suspicious vehicle along Umpqua Highway outside of the community of Drain.
The 2004 silver Toyota Camry was parked unoccupied near a gate leading to private property. It was unlocked with several valuables still inside.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted by deputies. They stated the car was being driven by 24-year-old Hannah Justine Fox, a Eugene resident. Fox was reportedly last seen on September 2 and had no known ties to Douglas County.
The sheriff’s office launched a search operation in an attempt to find Fox.
Shortly after noon on September 6, a family member reported the Fox had been found.
Emergency responders found Fox alive and speaking with others on private timberlands less than a mile from where the Toyota was found.
Deputies said Fox told them she went for a hike and got lost.
After she was found, Fox was stable but she was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
DCSO added at the end of a press release, “The area Fox was missing in was surrounded by roads, residences and small farms. Fox reported hearing searchers in the area, but did not respond to them. No additional updates are expected.”