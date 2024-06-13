Missing woman found dead in Curry County’s Humbug State Park

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A hiker was found dead on a trail six miles south of Port Orford in Humbug State Park Tuesday morning.

According to OSP, the woman, later identified as Ana Gefvert (43) of Penn Grove, California, had been reported missing out of Roseville.

A preliminary investigation indicated no sign of foul play, however authorities are currently investigating cause of death.

OSP was assisted by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the Coos County Medical Examiner, the Port Orford State Parks Office, and the Port Orford Police Department.

