Medford police continue looking for missing woman

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are still trying to find a missing woman.
Officers said 31-year-old Marlen Sandoval was last seen on August 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She hasn’t spoken to her family or friends since being released from the hospital.
The Medford Police Department described Sandoval as 5’6” tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be using the name “Josephina.”
Anyone with further information about this missing person case is asked to call MPD Detective Hull at 541-774-2283. Refer to case number 21-14516.