Mississippi flag retired in ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) – It’s official. No more state flags bear the image of the Confederate battle flag. Mississippi was the last holdout.
At 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, the flag was lowered from the state capitol.
Mississippi’s lieutenant governor and House speaker then presented it to the state’s Department of Archives and History.
The governor signed a bill to remove the flag Tuesday.
Voters will decide in November whether to approve a new flag that will be designed by a newly established commission.
Though the Confederate battle flag is no longer part of any state flag, some southern states retain imagery containing other confederate symbols.