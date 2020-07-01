Home
Mississippi flag retired in ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) – It’s official. No more state flags bear the image of the Confederate battle flag. Mississippi was the last holdout.

At 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, the flag was lowered from the state capitol.

Mississippi’s lieutenant governor and House speaker then presented it to the state’s Department of Archives and History.

The governor signed a bill to remove the flag Tuesday.

Voters will decide in November whether to approve a new flag that will be designed by a newly established commission.

Though the Confederate battle flag is no longer part of any state flag, some southern states retain imagery containing other confederate symbols.

