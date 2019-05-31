Missouri abortion clinic remains open

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (NBC) – Missouri’s only abortion clinic will remain open, for now.
The license at the St. Louis Planned Parenthood was set to expire at midnight and the Missouri Department of Health said it would not renew it, citing patient safety and legal violations at the clinic.
Planned Parenthood sued arguing the state was “weaponizing” the licensing process.
In his ruling, the judge stated that Planned Parenthood “has demonstrated that immediate and irreparable injury will result” if its abortion license is allowed to expire.
Missouri would have become the first state without an abortion clinic since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.
A hearing is set for Tuesday, June 4 on Planned Parenthood’s request for a permanent injunction.