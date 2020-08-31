Missouri couple seen brandishing guns at protesters appear in court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NBC) – A Missouri husband and wife seen aiming guns at protesters outside their home appeared in court.
Patricia and Mark McCloskey were seen outside their St. Louis home in June, armed and facing off against protesters.
The McCloskeys, now facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, appeared in court on the morning of Monday, August 31.
Their cases are continued until October 6.
In filing the charges, the St. Louis circuit attorney said Patricia and Mark McCloskey waved their weapons in a “threatening manner” at “peaceful, unarmed protesters.”
The McCloskeys, though, insist they felt threatened and their lawyer said, “We are looking forward to having these allegations litigated in a courtroom.”