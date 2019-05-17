Missouri House passes anti-abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Miss. (NBC) – Missouri is now the latest state to pass highly-restrictive anti-abortion legislation.
The bill banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy passed Missouri’s Republican-led House Friday.
The measure includes an exception for medical emergencies to the mother, but not for rape or incest.
Republican Governor Mike Parson is likely to sign the legislation.
If he does, he’ll follow the governors of Alabama, Georgia and several other states who have also recently signed stringent abortion bills.