Missouri kids shot over fireworks, police say

WASHINGTON PARK, Miss. (KSDK) – A 16-year-old, a 12-year-old, a man in his 40s, and a bystander were all shot by a man who was annoyed by kids setting off fireworks in Washington Park, Missouri Tuesday night.
Still stretched across a grassy field, crime scene tape at the intersection of 47th and Caseyville.
Around 9:30 Tuesday night “Keisha” said she and her kids were inside their home watching TV when they heard fireworks followed by gunfire.
“We just heard gunshots,” Keisha explained. “Came outside and there were police everywhere all up and down Caseyville.”
Washington Park police say three kids, including a 12-year-old boy, had been outside shooting off fireworks when their neighbor got annoyed by the sound of the firecrackers. That’s when, they say, the man stepped outside and pointed a gun at the kids.
Police say the fearful children immediately flagged down a car with a 16-year-old inside and told him about the threat. As the teen tried to question the neighbor, police say he opened fire on the car, striking the 16-year-old in the stomach and leg. The 12-year-old was also hit several times in the leg.
But police say it didn’t end there. The suspect continued to shoot at two juveniles as they ran to another neighbor’s home. That neighbor, they say, was shot in the leg.
then, in the midst of all of this, police say a bystander pulled out his own gun and started firing back at the suspect and shot him several times. In all, four people were taken to the hospital.
The two children who were shot are in critical condition. The suspect remains in the hospital.