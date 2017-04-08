Home
Mistrial declared in alleged child abuse case

Medford, Ore. — In 2015, a baby arrived at the hospital with serious injuries; broken bones, brain damage, a torn rectum, and an adult bite mark on his face.

The man accused of abusing the boy, Petey Henthorne, said the child fell from a bed. This week Henthorne stood trial.

During the trial, jurors were told by the defense that Henthorne was covering for another child in the home who inflicted the injuries on the infant.

On Friday the jury deliberated for more than 5 hours. Jackson County Judge David Hoppe declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office plans to retry the case. The child is now 3 years old and still going through physical therapy for his injuries.

