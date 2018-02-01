Mitt Romney moves closer to Senate bid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Mitt Romney will soon announce whether he’ll make a long-anticipated run for the U.S. Senate.
Romney tweeted that he’ll announce in two weeks his intentions regarding this fall’s Utah Senate election.
The seat opened up when longtime Senator Orrin Hatch announced he’ll retire.
There’s been speculation for months that Romney would run if hatch stepped down. And now he’ll end the mystery.
The 2012 Republican presidential nominee is very popular in Utah and would be a strong favorite to win if he runs.
Romney is a former Massachusetts governor, creating the unusual possibility that he’d win elective office in two separate states.