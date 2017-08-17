Home
Mixed reaction to easing Oregon drug laws

Mixed reaction to easing Oregon drug laws

Local News Politics Top Stories , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – It’s no longer a felony in Oregon to possess small quantities of some street drugs, as Governor Brown has signed House Bill 2355.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello isn’t in favor of making possession of drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine, and some other drugs a misdemeanor.  “Our law enforcement and our office has never been behind it.”

But, defense attorney Phil Studenberg says easing penalties is a ‘significant step forward’. “Drug addiction should be treated as a medical problem, as a public health problem, and not as a criminal law problem.”

Costello cautions that those caught with illegal drugs will still be arrested.

“The possession of a controlled substance misdemeanors will be on formal probation.” Costello said. “They will be required to do treatment, they will be supervised by a probation officer.”

Studenberg agrees that treatment is a priority.  “The right approach is education, treatment, and trying to get to the root of the addiction problem.”

Costello says she’s concerned about the possible impact on drug trafficking, and prosecution. “Oftentimes a possession of a controlled substance as a felony is a tool that can be used to get individuals to tell us where their sources are, they work with the drug team.”

Studenberg notes the law could have an impact on getting those in drug court to complete treatment. “It’s going to be difficult – because you don’t have the ‘hammer’.  The drug court relies on having that felony hammer.”

Drug possession will remain a felony in certain circumstances.

The situations include offenders with previous felony convictions, people getting a third arrest for possession, and those caught with large quantities.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics