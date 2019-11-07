Mixologists to Top Chefs; 13th annual Ashland Culinary Festival begins

ASHLAND, Ore.– Get ready to cook up a storm this weekend! The Ashland Culinary Festival is returning for its 13th year.
Events will begin Thursday evening starting with the Top Chef dinner. Throughout the rest of the week, a variety of competitions will take place from mixology to high school junior chefs.
Over 40 vendors will also be at the festival showcasing a variety of local goods.
“We do this in November to showcase the bounty of southern Oregon, all the flavors, the talent and everything you can grow here,” said Katharine Cato, director of Travel Ashland. “But also the food artisans. Everybody really comes together showcasing the food and beverage industry and really the true excitement of our thriving culinary scene.”
The events are being held at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce’s website.
