MLB relaxes marijuana rules for players

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Major League Baseball is updating its drug abuse treatment program.
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Thursday they will start testing for opioids, cocaine, fentanyl and synthetic THC.
Players who test positive will be referred to a treatment board established.
In addition, natural marijuana is being removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol.
Suspensions for marijuana will also be dropped from the Minor League Drug Program.
Players and team staff will have to attend mandatory educational programs in 2020 and 2021 on the dangers of opioid pain medications and practical approaches to marijuana.