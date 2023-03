CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Cave Junction home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

At about 6:07 p.m. on February 28, first responders were alerted to a mobile home fire in the 130 block of Old Stage Road.

The Illinois Valley Fire District said fast actions kept the fire contained to the single residence.

There was one reported injury due to the fire. IVFD said the person’s medical status was unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.