Mobile vaccination unit deployed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A mobile vaccination unit will operate in Jackson County for the rest of the month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the unit can administer up to 250 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines each day it’s operating. The vaccines are free and available to anyone over the age of 16, with no appointment necessary.

“Mobile vaccination events provide an additional option for individuals who want a vaccine but face increased barriers and challenges for accessing and traveling to established vaccine clinics,” FEMA said. “Partners at the Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center at the Expo coordinated with community-based organizations, businesses, schools, and faith community partners to host the mobile vaccination events.”

FEMA provided the following schedule for the vaccination events in Jackson County:

Date Day Time Location
5/8/2021 Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fiesta Market
1016 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
5/9/2021 Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
5/10/2021 Monday 12 – 2 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul
2424 N Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501
5/13/2021 Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Rogue Valley Growers Market
at Hawthorne Park
501 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504
5/13/2021 Thursday 4 – 6 p.m. White Mountain Middle School
550 Wilson Ave, White City, OR 97503
5/14/2021 Friday 12 – 2 p.m. Prospect Food Pantry
471 Mill Creek Dr, Prospect, OR 97536
5/15/2021 Saturday 3 – 5:30 p.m. Shepherd of the Valley, Central Point
600 Beebe Rd, Central Point, OR 97502
5/16/2021 Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
5/20/2021 Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Rogue Valley Growers Market
at Hawthorne Park
501 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504
5/23/2021 Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
5/27/2021 Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Rogue Valley Growers Market
at Hawthorne Park
501 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504
5/29/2021 Saturday 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. La Fiesta Market
1016 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
5/30/2021 Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501

