Mobile vaccination unit deployed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A mobile vaccination unit will operate in Jackson County for the rest of the month.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the unit can administer up to 250 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines each day it’s operating. The vaccines are free and available to anyone over the age of 16, with no appointment necessary.
“Mobile vaccination events provide an additional option for individuals who want a vaccine but face increased barriers and challenges for accessing and traveling to established vaccine clinics,” FEMA said. “Partners at the Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center at the Expo coordinated with community-based organizations, businesses, schools, and faith community partners to host the mobile vaccination events.”
FEMA provided the following schedule for the vaccination events in Jackson County:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Location
|5/8/2021
|Saturday
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Fiesta Market
1016 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
|5/9/2021
|Sunday
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
|5/10/2021
|Monday
|12 – 2 p.m.
|St. Vincent de Paul
2424 N Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501
|5/13/2021
|Thursday
|8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Rogue Valley Growers Market
at Hawthorne Park
501 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504
|5/13/2021
|Thursday
|4 – 6 p.m.
|White Mountain Middle School
550 Wilson Ave, White City, OR 97503
|5/14/2021
|Friday
|12 – 2 p.m.
|Prospect Food Pantry
471 Mill Creek Dr, Prospect, OR 97536
|5/15/2021
|Saturday
|3 – 5:30 p.m.
|Shepherd of the Valley, Central Point
600 Beebe Rd, Central Point, OR 97502
|5/16/2021
|Sunday
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
|5/20/2021
|Thursday
|8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Rogue Valley Growers Market
at Hawthorne Park
501 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504
|5/23/2021
|Sunday
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
|5/27/2021
|Thursday
|8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Rogue Valley Growers Market
at Hawthorne Park
501 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504
|5/29/2021
|Saturday
|9 a.m.– 3 p.m.
|La Fiesta Market
1016 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
|5/30/2021
|Sunday
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|La Placita
2080 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501