Moderate fire danger means restrictions on campfires, tools, mowing

MEDFORD, Ore. — As we get further into fire season, the fire danger level in Southern Oregon will increase. Right now it’s moderate, but what does that mean?
At moderate fire danger, campfires are only allowed in designated spots and using tools that emit sparks, chainsaws, and mowing dead or dry grass is not allowed between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. As summer continues, that danger level will go up.
“The reason we see it ‘tick up’ if you will, as we get further into summer is because, as we all know, it gets a lot warmer. In addition to the temperature changing though, our fuels dry out. Fuels play a big role,” explained Melissa Cano with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
When we enter a high fire danger, expect a longer time restriction on when you’re not allowed to use certain tools or mow. Mowing is not allowed at all during extreme fire danger.
To see the full restrictions where you live, visit https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.