Moderna seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC) – Moderna is seeking full FDA approval of its coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization back in December for use in adults aged 18 and older. However, six months of data is required for a biologics license application which is needed for full approval.
The Massachusetts-based company says it will submit the data on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.
According to the CDC, over 124 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
Pfizer-BioNTech announced last month that they are also asking the FDA for full approval of their vaccine.