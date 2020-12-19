Moderna vaccine approved for emergency use

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States now has two versions of vaccines for COVID-19.
On the evening of Friday, December 18, the FDA granted emergency authorization for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
In a statement released the day before the authorization., the FDA said it has notified both the CDC and Operation Warp Speed so they can “execute their plans” for distribution.
That initial statement was released hours after an independent panel of experts to the agency voted overwhelmingly to recommend emergency use of the vaccine.
Moderna’s vaccine will now be the second COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the country.