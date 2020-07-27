Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine moves to Phase 3 trials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Monday marks an important step in the race for a coronavirus vaccine.
Drug maker Moderna along with the National Institutes of Health kicked off Phase 3 testing in what is the largest vaccine study so far.
30,000 volunteers are expected to take part in the blind trial, meaning some will get the vaccine and some will get a placebo.
Each person will get two doses and scientists will track which group has more infections as they continue their daily routines.
The Moderna vaccine is just one of many being developed across the globe.