Modoc County Evacuations: Caldwell Fire

MODOC COUNTY, Ore. — The Modoc County Sheriffs Office has ordered evacuations for residents near the Tulelake area.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Roads in the Tulelake area south of HWY 139-
County Road 120 to 124
County Road 121 to 124
All residents with property bordering the forest or Lava beds from 120-124.

Evacuation Warnings:

All Copic, Panhandle, and Peninsula areas south of HWY 139.

