Modoc County Sheriff’s Office closed to public due to COVID-19

ALTURAS, Calif. – A sheriff’s office in Northern California was closed to the public due to COVID-19.
The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said the front office will be shut down until the 21st of this month after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office explained the measure was taken to keep the jail population safe and to clean the facility thoroughly.
“The majority of our cases have shown no symptoms and luckily we were able to act quickly to isolate individuals,” MCSO said. “Please know that if you see our staff out and about they have not been given quarantine orders or have already been medically cleared.”
MCSO added their cleaning regimens and health screening have kept the office COVID free during the entire pandemic until now.
“We will continue to use these practices and are praying for the staff affected,” the sheriff’s office said.