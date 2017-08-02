Modoc July Complex update

Modoc County, Calif. – A wildfire complex continues to threaten a northern California community.
As of August 2, the Modoc July Complex has burned over 73,000 acres of grass, brush and timber in the Modoc National Forest off Highway 395.
2,058 personnel are assigned to the fire that is currently 35% contained.
Crews continue to maintain and reinforce current fire lines around the Cove Fire and Steele Fire.
According to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations remain in effect in the area of Rush Creek, the northeast corner of Round Valley, the north side of County Road 87 and the east side of County Road 90.
A shelter will be open at the Bieber Memorial Hall on the corner of Veterans’ Avenue and Bridge Street in Bieber, California.