Mom, boyfriend arrested after missing child found dead in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after a 3-year-old was found dead near Lake Mead.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 20-year-old Cassie Smith reported her son missing on the morning of September 2. She told investigators she had taken the boy to feed ducks at Sunset Park. Smith said she turned her back on the child to take a phone call. When she turned around, he was reportedly gone.
Officers worked to search the immediate area while others went to check on the child’s living situation. They arrived at the boy’s apartment and found Smith’s boyfriend, identified as 40-year-old Joshua Oxford, and Smith’s other son.
According to police, child protection workers took Smith’s other son, as there were signs of physical abuse.
Eventually, the investigation led officers to a remote area near Lake Mead where they found the missing 3-year-old dead.
Smith and Oxford were arrested for child abuse or neglect. Murder charges are pending. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.