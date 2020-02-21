Mom of missing Idaho kids arrested in Hawaii

KAUA’I, Hi. (CNN) – Police in Hawaii have arrested a 47-year-old mother wanted in Idaho in the disappearance of her children.
Lori Vallow’s children 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.
Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, fled Idaho for Hawaii two months after the kids went missing.
Hawaiian authorities ordered Vallow to turn her children over to them in January but she failed to do so. It is not known if the kids are in Hawaii.
Vallow moved to Idaho and married Daybell shortly after her estranged husband was killed in Arizona.
Daybell also has a previous spouse who is dead. That death was originally believed to be from natural causes but a later investigation deemed it suspicious.
Daybell is not facing charges in the disappearance of Vallow’s children.