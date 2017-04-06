Mom of missing Yuba College student gets text demands

Gridley, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – New clues in the case of missing California college student Alycia Yeoman has investigators hoping the developments will help them find her.
Sources told KCRA shortly after being escorted into the search area Tuesday evening in Live Oak, Yoeman’s mother received text messages saying her daughter is alive, had been kidnapped and made demands.
The family raced out of the area with detectives to chase the lead further.
According to law enforcement sources the messages came from an online source and bounced from multiple IP address, making the sender harder to trace.
Yeoman was last seen Thursday leaving Romero Street in Yuba City.
Surveillance video obtained by KCRA3 from a nearby home captured her truck driving by at 10:54 that night–though you can’t make out the driver.
First, racing down Cooley Road, the same scene captured from another angle farther back, then slowing once it reached the levee, signaling with a blinker before driving around a fence.
The gate there in that surveillance video is the same one you see here on top of the levee, the truck actually came around this way, tilting on its side, before it took off down the road.
Investigators found the truck Monday parked in an orchard at the bottom of the levee. Yeoman is a student at Yuba College where her fellow classmates are worried.
Yuba College student Brianna Stillwell said, “It makes me kind of worried to go around by myself at night she seemed like she had a good head on her shoulders.”
Sources tell KCRA3 the FBI is now involved with the investigation and another search is being organized. Investigators continue to process the area her car was found looking for any clue to help bring Alycia back.