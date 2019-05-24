Mom organizes anti-bullying walk after son’s experience in Medford School District

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford mom is organizing an anti-bullying walk after she says her son was assaulted and called derogatory names while enrolled at Wilson elementary school.
Marie Cooley pulled both of her children out of school this week after she says she tried numerous times to come to a resolution with the school to keep her son safe. Marie is currently exploring other schooling options for her children and says she’s using her experience as a way to bring attention to the issue.
“I didn’t exactly expect the strong strong response that I’ve gotten, so it kind of makes me sad but it also makes me happy to know we’re not the only ones in this, but it’s really sad to see how many people are having the same issues,” Marie Cooley said.
The anti-bullying walk will be held May 31st at 3 P.M. at Fichtner park in Medford.
