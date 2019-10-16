Mom speaks about activist son’s death

Laura Kealiher hadn’t talked publicly about her son’s death until she walked out of the democratic party of Oregon’s northeast Portland headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.
Surrounded by graffiti left behind following her son’s death, Laura urged people to stop leaving messages and to stop speculating on the internet about what happened.
Laura said, “I am requesting that no one give statements to the media or make public statements regarding my son’s death. This is to include posting on social media on my behalf, as I want all public statements to stop. They just fuel the rumor mill which everyone close to Sean has had to suffer through.”
In a release Tuesday, Portland police said they still have no motive in Sean Kealiher’s homicide.
Early Saturday morning, police responding to reports of gunfire found an SUV on the sidewalk near the Democratic Party headquarters.
Authorities say they found evidence of gunfire in that SUV.
Officers later learned that friends had already taken Sean to the hospital where he eventually died.
Crimestoppers Tuesday offered a $2,500 reward for information in the case.
The Democratic Party of Oregon’s executive director says party leaders reached out to Laura to see what they could do to help her family.
Democratic Party of Oregon Executive Director Brad Martin Met with Laura and had some other communications.
Laura said, “Some of you may be inclined to continue to leave messages on the Democratic Party of Oregon’s offices after it has been cleaned up. But I am requesting that you refrain.”