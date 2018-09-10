Monday is World Suicide Prevention Day

Monday, September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.
The purpose is to raise awareness that suicide can be prevented.
The day was organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and co-sponsored by the World Health Organization.
According to the W.H.O.’s first global report on suicide prevention published last week, more than 800,000 people die by suicide every year. That’s about one person every 40 seconds.
In the United States, suicide rates have gone up 25% in the last 20 years.
Earlier this summer there were two high-profile suicides—fashion icon Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
The phone number for the national suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.