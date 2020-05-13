Monitoring wildfire smoke helping tourism

MEDFORD, Ore. – People have more options to now check smoke levels before they plan outdoor activities in the Rogue Valley.
Travel Southern Oregon has placed new smoke monitoring devices around the region and is uploading the data to its website. This project is to inform locals and tourists on what areas are smoke-free as Southern Oregon continues into fire season.
“We’ve really kind of forgotten one of the greatest assets we have and it’s outdoor recreations. Southern Oregon is a phenomenal outdoor recreation destinations,” said Executive Director of Travel Southern Oregon, Brad Niva.
The new wildfire smoke monitoring system is the first to unveil in the nation. The funding for the new monitors came from Travel Oregon.
