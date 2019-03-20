Monsanto loses Roundup lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNTV) – A federal jury found a California company to be responsible for selling cancer-causing gardening products to customers.
The court found Roundup weed killer to be a factor in causing a man in California to develop cancer.
According to reports, 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman used Roundup since the 80s and developed cancer in 2015.
Roundup’s creator—Monstano—claims the product’s active ingredient is safe. However, Hardeman is the second of many lawsuits to claim otherwise.
Another man also sued the company back in August and received a payout of $78 million, which is still pending.
Hardeman’s case will now go into phase-two to determine disciplinary damages.
UC Hastings Law Professor David Levin said, “There isn’t just this case but there are thousands of cases that are pending in courts around the country.”
Senior researcher with the Environmental Working Group Samara Geller said, “We are not surprised given that Monsanto has a long history of environmental misconduct.”
The company issued a statement saying they are disappointed in the jury’s decision and continues to believe their product does not cause cancer.
Monsanto is expected to be back in court for a third trial in Oakland next week.