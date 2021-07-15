Home
Montague Hot Air Fair won’t take flight in 2021

MONTAGUE, Calif. — What goes up must come down and unfortunately this is true for the Montague hot air balloon fair.  The fair in most regards will not be happening in 2021. The Montague Rotary said it has one hot air balloon pilot scheduled to fly in late September.

No amenities will be available on the launch field.

This is all because the Shasta Valley Rotary dissolved in 2019. It hosted the event for 14 years.  For more information on the one balloon taking flight, you can visit the Montague Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

