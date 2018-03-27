Home
Montague man pleads guilty to murdering fiancé

Yreka, Calif.– A Montague man has pleaded guilty to first degree murder charges against his fiancé.

Jere Ramey was arrested back in October 2017, accused of killing 24 year old Katrina Leigh Eblin.

Ramey was Eblin’s fiancé and is the father of two of her children. He was arrested in October 2017 after Eblin’s body wad found in rural Siskiyou County.

According to the Siskiyou Daily News, Ramey was in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but a settlement discussion between the Public Defender’s office and the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office led to Ramey entering a guilty plea instead.

 

