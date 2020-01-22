Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

(NBC) – Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died. Jones’s agent says he died night Tuesday.
In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia.”
Jones was 77.
He and Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Their quirky humor helped revolutionize British comedy.
Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including The Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Terry Jones leaves a wife and three children. They said, “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man.”
Their statement added that Jones’s “extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”