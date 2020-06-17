More Americans ignore mask, social guidelines

(CNN) More Americans are ignoring guidelines that are supposed to help prevent spreading coronavirus. They’re not wearing masks and they’re not social distancing.
21 states are seeing an increase in new cases. Coronavirus cases in Florida jumped by nearly 2,800 Monday, setting a single-day record.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is not shutting down the economy despite the ongoing uptick in new daily cases. Instead, he said Florida is open for business, hosting the first NASCAR race with fans this past weekend and a portion of the Republican National Convention, set to take place in Jacksonville in just over two a few months.
DeSantis said, “I think I mentioned the other day, outbreaks in agricultural communities.”
While DeSantis claims the uptick is due to outbreaks in agricultural communities and prisons, mayors in his state, in the epicenter of the crisis, like Miami and Miami Beach, say people are not doing the basics, like wearing masks.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, “We really have to remind people that they’ve got to wear their masks, especially when they’re inside, they’ve got to exercise physical distancing.”
Florida healthcare worker Erika Crisp said she and 15 of her friends tested positive for coronavirus after one night at a Jacksonville Beach bar. She said, “I think we were careless and we went out into a public place before we should have. And we weren’t wearing masks.”
Florida International University Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty warned that Florida’s case numbers could continue to spike as the state sees the impact of scenes like from Memorial Day in Daytona Beach, Florida and large scale protests showing many people not social distancing and not wearing masks.
Dr. Marty said, “One of the ways in we can help each other have an economy and at the same time work to get this virus out of the community is by wearing our masks.”
Another state saw an uptick in cases: South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster acknowledged people were not social distancing and urged residents to do so but says he has no plans to shut down the economy.
Also digging in his heels is President Donald Trump, pushing forward on a MAGA rally this weekend in Tulsa. No masks required, despite an increase in cases there and a lawsuit demanding the rally to cease unless organizers commit to following social distancing guidelines.
Radio host Howard Stern took his frustration to the airwaves, criticizing people claiming that not wearing a mask is an American freedom. “Freedom doesn’t mean you get to do whatever the [expletive] you want whenever you want,” he said.
Florida, Texas and Arizona are setting daily records for new coronavirus cases.