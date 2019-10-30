More big name businesses headed to Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — Carhartt is opening up shop where the Massage Envy used to be in Medford’s Northgate Marketplace.
The company sells outdoor clothing and accessories.
NBC5 News is told the store will be opening sometime in November, just before Christmas.
“I think that’s awesome. I love Carhartt. Jobs are jobs and the valley is growing and that’s
definitely a positive thing,” said David Tibbett, Medford resident.
Over on Crater Lake Highway, by Hobby Lobby and Ashley Furniture, another big name brand may be on its way.
According to Medford City Officials, plans are in the works to build a pair of buildings at the old Costco gas station on Highway 62.
One of those businesses is Party City.
Nbc5 News previously reported Planet Fitness is opening a second Medford location there as well.
