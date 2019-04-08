More cases of measles reported

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Nearly a hundred new cases of the measles have been reported.
According to the latest CDC data, 465 cases have been reported in 19 states. Last week there were 387 reported cases in 15 states.
This is the second greatest number of cases reported in the country since the disease was eliminated back in 2000.
In states that are experiencing an outbreak, health officials are reporting a significant increase in the amount of vaccinations given compared to last year.
The Oakland County Health Division in Michigan has reported a 1,700 percent increase.
The CDC said the majority of the people who got measles were not vaccinated.
The states that reported cases to the CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.