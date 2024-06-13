More charges for Butte Falls man after search warrant finds gun, body armor

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Butte Falls man arrested last week, now faces 32 criminal charges after an authorized search of his vehicle turned up a gun and body armor.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Joshua Edward McLaughlin was arrested June 7 after eluding police, intentionally crashing into a police car, and striking an officer with his side mirror. Prior to his arrest, McLaughlin also attempted to run from police who had followed him into the OK Market on North Riverside Avenue.

During the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, deputies found a 9mm pistol and body armor inside McLaughlin’s vehicle. Two additional charges were added including felon in possession of a firearm and body armor.

At the time of his arrest, McLaughlin was a wanted felon on eight outstanding warrants including first-degree burglary and several counts of felony to elude.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer struck by McLaughlin is expected to make a full recovery.

McLaughlin now faces a total of 32 criminal charges and is not eligible for pre-trial release.

