Home
More deaths than births in some southern Oregon counties

More deaths than births in some southern Oregon counties

Economy Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Deaths are outpacing births in several southern Oregon counties. That’s according to new numbers from Portland State University’s Population Research Center. But the region is still seeing an overall boost in population.

“We’re growing,” regional economist Guy Tauer says of southern Oregon, “our population is growing certainly, just not quite as fast as Oregon.”

Tauer says 70% of the state’s population growth over the last 6 years is due to people moving here from out-of-state. The percentages in southern Oregon are even higher.

“We’re highly dependent on in-migration to keep our population where it is or growing,” Tauer says.

According to the data from Portland State University, 16 of the states 36 counties had more deaths than births, including Curry, Douglas, and Josephine counties, where deaths outpaced births by as much as 2,200.

“But because they still had 4,000 in-migrate- positive in-migration into Josephine county- population rose over that 6 year period,” Tauer says.

Jackson County is bucking that trend.  The population rose due to both births and migration. It’s an increase that’s apparent for the Medford School District.

“We are actually looking at about a 2% increase in our school-aged population over the next decade,” 549C communications specialist, Natalie Hurd says, “so we’re definitely growing and we’re already starting to see that.”

Growth in Jackson County is also more diverse than it is in Josephine where a majority of those migrating are reaching or already in retirement. But Tauer says in many ways, any growth is a good thing.

“It creates demand for housing, creates job opportunities,” Tauer says, “of course on the down side it’s more competition for housing, more traffic, and some of those challenges too so it’s kind of a double edged sword a little bit.”

According to the data, the population is expected to continue increasing at a rate of about 1% a year in Jackson County, and .5% a percent a year in Josephine. For more information click HERE.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics