More deputies hitting the streets this New Years Eve

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local law enforcement agencies across the region are getting ready to hit the streets this New Year’s Eve.
Extra patrols are taking to the roads to ensure no drunk driver put anyone at risk.
Many people will be heading out to spend the evening at parties or with friends in celebration. But as you ring in the new year, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you, you don’t want to start your 2019 with a criminal record.
There will be more deputies on the streets for DUII patrols tonight. That’s because of extra grant money provided by the state and federal government.
The money is used to do extra patrols for seatbelt, speed, and DUII enforcement.
“There’s really no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel this New Years Eve and drive impaired,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency is hoping for a safe New Years with nobody hurt or putting others at risk. It’s why they want you to make good decisions, plan ahead, have a designated driver, and be careful out there.
They’ll be out there looking, so Sheriff Sickler says don’t give them the opportunity to pull you over.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.