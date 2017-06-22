More details in $2 million dollar lawsuit are being revealed

Central Point, Ore. — Josh Moulin is former Central Point Police Officer and founder of the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force.
Just last month, he filed a lawsuit against the city of Central Point, Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison and other members of law enforcement.
In 2012, Moulin was put on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation looked into his management of the task force.
According to his lawsuit, his bosses took the investigation to Oregon State Police.
When the agency wouldn’t pursue charges, the department of justice became involved filing two counts involving computer crimes.
Those charges were ultimately dropped.
A jackson county judge dismissed the case.
In the 2 million dollar lawsuit it includes quotes from the final verdict: “the court found that the defendants, despite including ‘trained forensic examiners,’ had “blatantly disregarded all protocols and training and went on a fishing expedition in a forensically unsound manner on the 13 inch MacBook.”
Moulin says the case against him was motivated by office politics and rivalries and wasn’t handled correctly.
He claims he was placed on leave without explanation or being informed of the criminal investigation against him.
When we spoke with Chief Allison in 2012 about his resignation, she remained tight-lipped.
It is the policy of the city of Central Point not to comment on any personnel matters regarding any of our employees.
We spoke with Moulin when the criminal investigation against him was published.
I’ve been interviewed, I took three separate polygraphs on what we thought was the basis of the investigation, so we were surprised to see this case moving forward.
A case that although dropped, Moulin says ended his career in law enforcement damaged his reputation and caused damage, pain and suffering.
NBC5 reached out to the Central Point Police Department.
The department says it can’t comment on the lawsuit due to the ongoing litigation.
You’ll find a copy of the lawsuit here.