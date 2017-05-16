More details on post-prom rollover crash

Medford, Ore., –“JJ is one of my daughter’s really good friends, he’s like a son to me.”
Those are the words Rhonda Coppedge used to describe James Peters, a 19-year-old involved in a serious car crash over the weekend.
“He is a good kid, and I love him, and everybody loves him and we’re all praying for everybody involved in the situation.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Peters was driving on the 1800 block of Old Stage Road just after 3 am on Sunday when the car crashed and flipped over.
“I do know that a juvenile was said to have fled the scene and showed up at the hospital later that morning, and where he was contacted by law enforcement. I don’t know why they ran.” said Sheriff Nate Sickler.
Police say the car had several high school kids in it, who they believe were leaving a South Medford High School prom after-party.
One 15-year old boy was ejected from the car, and landed underneath it.
The driver could be charged with assault, but like I said I’m unaware of the injuries to the individuals, and don’t know how extensive they are, or not are.” said Sickler.
Deputies say Peters was under the influence of marijuana.
And while this is a hard time for Coppedge and everyone else involved, she does have a message for others.
“I think this is a good learning experience for all kids about car accidents.”
Officers believe a sixth occupant fled the scene to possibly avoid contact with police.
This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.