More details released about Josephine County shooting

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – We’re learning more about what police have described as a fatal domestic violence incident in the Illinois Valley this week.
Two people died in the incident Monday on Pinewood Way.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office has identified the suspect as 56-years-old Donald J. Guest. The D.A. said the victim was 70-year-old Sandra Reynolds.
A hostage negotiator was sent to the home Monday along with police after a woman, Guest’s wife, said she escaped the home and her husband had taken her roommate hostage.
Later in the afternoon, the sheriff’s office said shots were fired by both law enforcement and the husband.
The Josephine County D.A. said officers from both the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and Oregon State Police discharged their weapons but the D.A. has not said who fired the fatal shots.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to act as the lead investigating agency.